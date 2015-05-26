Poland's goalkeeper Artur Boruc reacts during their friendly soccer match against Germany in Hamburg, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/Files

Premier League newcomers Bournemouth have signed Poland goalkeeper Artur Boruc on a free transfer following his release by Southampton, the club said in a statement on Tuesday.

Boruc, 35, helped Bournemouth win promotion to the top flight during a loan spell for most of last season.

The former Celtic stopper, who played 39 times and kept 18 clean sheets in all competitions for Bournemouth, has signed a one-year deal, with the option for a further 12 months.

He arrived at the club on a short-term loan deal in September and helped the Cherries push for promotion, leading to an extension in January until the end of the campaign.

Boruc is the club's first signing in the close season as they prepare for their first spell in the Premier League, where he made almost 50 appearances in three years for the Saints.

Boruc won three straight Scottish Premier League titles, two Scottish League Cups and the Scottish Cup at Celtic before joining Fiorentina. He then left for Southampton in 2012.

Boruc is in Poland's squad for their Euro 2016 qualifier against Georgia on June 13 alongside Arsenal's Wojciech Szczesny and Swansea City goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski.

