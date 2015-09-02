Sept 2 Bournemouth forward Max Gradel could be out for six months after tearing a cruciate ligament in his knee during Saturday's 1-1 draw with Leicester City, according to British media reports.

The Ivory Coast international, who was sidelined with a similar injury in 2013, was signed by the Premier League club for a reported seven million pounds ($10.72 million) from Saint Etienne in August.

The 27-year-old returned to the Cherries seven years after leaving the club, where he spent two separate loan spells in the 2007-08 season.

Bournemouth have already moved to strengthen their squad, signing Crystal Palace striker Glenn Murray on a three-year deal on transfer deadline day.

