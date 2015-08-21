Bournemouth have been unlucky to not get any points on board from their first two Premier League games but the newcomers are confident of a positive result in Saturday's game against West Ham United, manager Eddie Howe has said.

The Cherries are one of the two teams to have not scored yet, West Bromwich Albion being the other, and have lost both their games 1-0 to Aston Villa and Liverpool.

"We are looking at two very good performances. Despite not scoring, defensively we've looked very strong and very solid," the 37-year-old Englishman told the club website (www.afcb.co.uk).

"When you consider the chances we created against Aston Villa and the positive aspects of our play against Liverpool. We are positive going into this game.

"Our changing room is full of winners -- we didn't win the league last year by not having a winning attitude.

"So of course there is a frustration, but even stronger is a willingness to put it right," he added.

Howe is aware of the threat posed by West Ham, who defeated Arsenal in their opening fixture but then lost to Leicester City.

"Of course we know that West Ham are a good side. They have lots of pace and athletic ability in their team," Howe said.

"It's going to be a tough test going to Upton Park, but it's one we are looking forward to."

Captain Tommy Elphick has urged his team to forget the last two matches and look forward.

"I couldn't feel any prouder of the performances, the only thing that's missing is the goals and points," the 27-year-old Elphick was quoted as saying by the Daily Echo.

"We are absolutely gutted to not take anything from the first two games but we have to draw a line under that now.

"If we keep playing the way we are, I am sure we will start putting points on the board."

Defender Simon Francis hoped to make a quick start against the Hammers and is keen to take advantage of a side still settling to life under new manager Slaven Bilic.

"Teams tend to take time to settle and play the way the manager wants and, if we can start like we did at Liverpool, then we know we are capable of getting something from the game," the 30-year-old said.

