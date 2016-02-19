Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has urged record signing Benik Afobe to remain patient and wait for an England call up after the striker admitted he may make himself available for the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The 23-year-old has represented England at various youth levels since 2005 but feels a lack of opportunities to force his way into the senior squad could lead him to seek international soccer with a country he qualifies for through his parents.

Afobe has made an immediate impact at Dean Court since his arrival from second-tier Wolverhampton Wanderers last month, scoring three goals in his first six Premier League games.

"If I were Benik, I would hold on for an England call up. He's progressing well and I think he should hold on for that," Howe told reporters on Friday ahead of this weekend's FA Cup fifth round tie at home to Everton.

On Thursday, Afobe told Sky Sports: "We'll see in the next international break what will happen but I know they (DR Congo) are interested in me, and it's something my family, my agent and myself are going to have to sit down and talk about.

"Of course (it's a big decision to make) because you know once you've played the international game that isn't a friendly, that's you done, you get to choose once and you have to live with it."

