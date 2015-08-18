Aug 18 Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe was left frustrated by Monday's 1-0 Premier League loss to Liverpool but said his team's performance at Anfield would build confidence for the remainder of their first season in England's top flight.

Bournemouth, who scored 98 goals in winning promotion last season, were unlucky to have a goal chalked off when Tommy Elphick's header was ruled out for a foul on Dejan Lovren.

The 'Cherries' then found themselves behind midway through the first half thanks to Christian Benteke's goal, which could also have been ruled out with Philippe Coutinho in an offside position.

Bournemouth have now lost both their Premier League fixtures and failed to score in either game. They were also beaten 1-0 by Aston Villa in their league opener.

"On one hand I am very proud of the players' performances and how they were brave enough to go toe-to-toe with Liverpool," said Howe. "But obviously the huge negative is the result, so it's tough to take.

"I thought we started the game brilliantly. We really did set the tone for an excellent first 25 minutes.

"But again we feel aggrieved that we haven't come away with at least a point."

Howe also said his players would learn from the defeat.

"The atmosphere and the experience will make them better players. Hopefully it'll also reinforce that we can go anywhere in the country and compete.

"We can't live in fear of the reputations and history of clubs, we just have to play the game."

Bournemouth's next league game is at West Ham United on Saturday.