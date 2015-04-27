* Bournemouth kickstart promotion party
* Fans and players celebrate remarkable season
* Club deserve "moment in the sun" - Howe
LONDON, April 27 Bournemouth's remarkable rise
from the brink of obscurity was virtually completed when they
effectively sealed promotion to the Premier League for the first
time in their 116-year history on Monday.
A 3-0 win over Bolton Wanderers sparked ecstatic scenes at
the south-coast club who almost went out of existence in 2009
because of crippling debts but have stabilised and then
flourished under the investment of Russian owner Maxim Demin.
The Cherries have a superior goal difference that makes it
almost impossible -- a 19-goal swing -- for them to be overtaken
by Middlesbrough for the second automatic promotion place, even
if they lose their final match. Watford were promoted from the
Championship on Saturday.
Promotion to the Premier League is expected to bring a
potential cash boost of more than 120 million pounds ($182.23
million) to a club who six years ago just avoided relegation
from the Football League.
That figure and the success of this season may forever
change a club with a home ground which can hold just over
12-thousand.
Manager Eddie Howe, 37, the former Cherries player behind
Bournemouth's remarkable upturn in fortunes, savoured the most
important win in their history.
"This club was on its knees six years, we had nothing, A
group of supporters put their money in their pockets to keep the
club alive and they are reaping the rewards," he told BBC Radio
5 live as players sprayed champagne and celebrated with fans on
the pitch at the Goldsands Stadium.
"It is the club I watched as kid, the club that gave me an
opportunity in the game as a player and a manager. It shouldn't
be them thanking me, It should be me thanking them. It is a
family club and deserves its moment in the sun.
"It is never a journey we expected to go on but through some
hard work and some investment we managed to do it. The players
have been magnificent and an achievement they deserved."
Two fine goals in the last five minutes of the first half,
first from Marc Pugh and then Matt Ritchie, sparked the
celebrations. The victory was sealed with 12 minutes remaining
when the club's top scorer Callum Wilson got the third.
That goal came shortly after Bolton had been reduced to ten
men, Dorian Dervite seeing red for a professional foul in the
box.
Yann Kermorgant sent the resulting penalty high over the
bar, not that it mattered, with the home fans roaring 'We are
going up!' long before the final whistle.
Played Points
Watford 45 88
Bournemouth 45 87
Middlesbrough 45 84
Norwich City 45 83
Ipswich Town 45 78
Derby County 45 77
(Writing by Douglas Beattie; editing by Justin Palmer)