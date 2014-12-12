LONDON Dec 12 From the doldrums of English football to challenging for promotion to the Premier League and a place in the League Cup semi-final in six short years, it has been a remarkable journey for south coast side Bournemouth.

In only their fifth season in England's second tier in the club's 124-year history, the Cherries are third in the Championship, one point adrift of the top two and automatic promotion.

Ahead of their first-ever League Cup quarter-final in which they host Brendan Rodgers' struggling Liverpool team on Wednesday, the story of Bournemouth's rise reads like a script from the most outlandish Hollywood film.

And even the tale of their rescue from financial peril and near extinction by Russian billionaire owner Max Denim ranks as unremarkable compared to that of Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe.

"From second-from-bottom in (fourth tier) League Two with a 17-point financial deduction to where we are now is quite a journey," Howe said in November.

Bournemouth academy product Howe took over the reigns at the club in 2008, his first management job, to become the then youngest boss in English league football at 31-years-old.

In his first season he overcame point deductions for financial irregularities and visits to the stadium by bailiffs, during which the club came within 15 minutes of going out of business, to rescue the team from relegation.

It was an astonishing return for the former defender, who made over 250 appearances during three spells with the team, and cemented his affinity with the supporters who had once part-financed his re-signing as a player from Portsmouth in 2004.

But it did not stop there. Howe guided the side to promotion in his next season in charge before leaving to manage then-second-tier Burnley in 2011.

Bournemouth struggled in his absence but lucky for them Howe's move was short-lived and, suffering from homesickness, he returned to the south coast a year later and promotion to the Championship followed in 2013.

Last season, the 37-year-old led the club to their highest-ever league finish of 10th but even he cannot believe they are now challenging for top flight football for the first time.

"Moments like this are just pure joy. It's great that the club is enjoying such good times because there have been so many bad times when people feared it would go out of existence," he said.

"I have been here since I was 10. I didn't think I'd ever hear anyone say, 'Can you take Bournemouth into the Premier League?'"

Bournemouth host Cardiff City, relegated from the Premier League last season, on Saturday before the visit of Liverpool in the cup.

They eliminated top-flight West Bromwich Albion in the previous round and with Liverpool currently struggling to recreate the scintillating form that saw them finish runners-up in the Premier League last season, Howe's side will have a good chance to underline their promotion credentials with an upset.

Liverpool negotiated a tricky game to win 2-0 at Bournemouth's 12,000-capacity Dean Court ground in the FA Cup last season, but Cherries midfielder Marc Pugh expects a different game this time round.

"We gave them a real game last season and we could have nicked the first goal but their quality showed in the end," he told the Bournemouth Echo.

"Last year Liverpool were flying when we played them but this year they are on a bit of a downer.

"Hopefully, they will come to our place and not really fancy it." (Editing by Mitch Phillips)