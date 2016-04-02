Manchester City scored three early goals on the way to an emphatic 4-0 win over Bournemouth on Saturday that kept them fourth in the Premier League.

Fernando, Kevin de Bruyne and Sergio Aguero struck in the first 19 minutes of the match as City blew away their hosts with a clinical display of attacking football.

Midfielder Fernando slotted home from a corner, Belgian De Bruyne, returning to the side after injury, calmly finished a flowing move and striker Aguero powered home a header.

The visitors eased off in the second half before Aleksandar Kolarov added a fourth goal in stoppage time for City who enjoyed a perfect preparation for their Champions League quarter-final first leg at Paris St Germain on Wednesday.

