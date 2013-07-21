July 21 Nine-times European champions Real Madrid fielded their big guns on Sunday for a friendly against Bournemouth that was all about a once-in-a-lifetime occasion for the English second tier club rather than the Spanish giants' 6-0 victory.

Fans had queued overnight for tickets to see the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo take to the pitch at their modest club's 12,000-capacity Goldsands Stadium and they were not disappointed as new Real manager Carlo Ancelotti named a strong lineup.

Ronaldo, the world's most expensive player after his 80 million pound ($122.08 million) move to Real from Manchester United in 2009, opened the scoring on 21 minutes with a free kick, adding another goal on 40 before Sami Khedira made it three on 43.

Substitute Gonzalo Higuain got his name on the scoresheet in the 47th, while winger Angel Di Maria netted the fifth on 68 minutes and Brazilian midfielder Casemiro scored from close range eight minutes from time to finish the rout.

The hammering did not matter to Bournemouth fans, who having shelled out 60 pounds ($91.56) a ticket - well over double the price of a seat for a league game - were keen to savour the spectacle.

They applauded the skills of their big-name visitors in a match, arranged through mutual contacts, that was part of the south coast club's celebration for winning promotion to the Championship last season.

While the memories of the day Real Madrid came to town will be treasured for many years, it will be back to reality for Bournemouth on Aug. 3 when they kick off their league campaign at home to Charlton Athletic. ($1 = 0.6553 British pounds) (Reporting by Sonia Oxley; Editing by Alan Baldwin)