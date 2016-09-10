Britain Soccer Football - AFC Bournemouth v West Bromwich Albion - Premier League - Vitality Stadium - 10/9/16West Bromwich Albion's Craig Dawson in action with Bournemouth's Max Gradel and Harry Arter Action Images via Reuters / Henry Browne/ Livepic

Britain Soccer Football - AFC Bournemouth v West Bromwich Albion - Premier League - Vitality Stadium - 10/9/16Bournemouth's Callum Wilson in action with West Bromwich Albion's Brendan Galloway Action Images via Reuters / Henry Browne/ Livepic

Britain Soccer Football - AFC Bournemouth v West Bromwich Albion - Premier League - Vitality Stadium - 10/9/16Bournemouth's Callum Wilson celebrates scoring their first goal with Max Gradel Action Images via Reuters / Henry Browne/ Livepic

Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson pounced in the closing stages of a tight tussle with West Bromwich Albion to give the home side a 1-0 win on Saturday.

Wilson steered home a cross by Adam Smith as Bournemouth secured three hard-earned points and their first Premier League victory of the season.

The hosts were lucky to stay on level terms, however, after their keeper Artur Boruc kept out a towering Gareth McAuley header.

When it seemed the contest was heading for a goalless stalemate, Wilson stepped up and made no mistake to delight the home crowd at Dean Court.

(Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing By Toby Davis)