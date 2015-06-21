England's Finn out to impress selectors in Ireland series
England fast bowler Steven Finn is hoping to impress the selectors during the two-match one-day series against Ireland after being left out of the Champions Trophy squad.
LONDON Former England and Queens Park Rangers forward Stan Bowles has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease.
"We are writing this on behalf of our father Stanley Bowles. We would like it to be known that our father has unfortunately developed a form of Alzheimer's," said a statement from his family on his Facebook page.
"We would be grateful for anyone who comes in contact with our father to show some understanding of his condition."
Bowles, 66, began his career with Manchester City but it was at QPR where he became regarded as one of English football's great entertainers.
He played more than 300 games for the Londoners and his left-footed trickery earned five caps for England.
MILAN Pescara midfielder Sulley Muntari has been banned for one game after he walked off the pitch at Cagliari on Sunday, having been booked for complaining to the referee about racist abuse in the crowd.