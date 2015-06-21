LONDON Former England and Queens Park Rangers forward Stan Bowles has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease.

"We are writing this on behalf of our father Stanley Bowles. We would like it to be known that our father has unfortunately developed a form of Alzheimer's," said a statement from his family on his Facebook page.

"We would be grateful for anyone who comes in contact with our father to show some understanding of his condition."

Bowles, 66, began his career with Manchester City but it was at QPR where he became regarded as one of English football's great entertainers.

He played more than 300 games for the Londoners and his left-footed trickery earned five caps for England.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Tony Jimenez)