Ecclestone replaced as Formula One boss - report
LONDON Bernie Ecclestone has been replaced as Formula One supremo by the sport's new owners Liberty Media and offered a new honorary role, Auto Motor und Sport magazine reported on Monday.
LONDON Hull City midfielder George Boyd was handed a three-match ban for spitting at Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart during a Premier League game at the KC Stadium, the Football Association said on Thursday.
The incident on Saturday was not seen by match officials but caught on video.
The FA said Boyd, who had denied a breach of the rules, was found guilty of spitting by an independent regulatory commission hearing.
The players clashed in the 68th minute of City's 2-0 win when an enraged Hart, angered at what he perceived to be a dive in City's penalty area by Boyd, confronted the Hull player.
Hart was booked after the bust-up but faced no further action.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Martyn Herman)
LONDON Bernie Ecclestone has been replaced as Formula One supremo by the sport's new owners Liberty Media and offered a new honorary role, Auto Motor und Sport magazine reported on Monday.
MELBOURNE Rafa Nadal returned to the grand slam big-time by weathering a furious Gael Monfils fightback to win 6-3 6-3 4-6 6-4 and reach the Australian Open quarter-finals on Monday.
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has spread the blame for their leaky defence across the team as he prepares to pitch Cameroonian defender Joel Matip into Wednesday's League Cup semi-final, second leg against Southampton.