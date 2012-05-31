Bopanna and Dabrowski win French Open mixed doubles
PARIS Gabriela Dabrowski on Thursday became the first Canadian woman to win a mixed doubles Grand Slam title, with victory at Roland Garros.
LONDON Sunderland defender Titus Bramble was cleared on Thursday of sexually assaulting two women last September.
A jury at Teesside Crown Court in northeast England found after a four day trial that the former England under-21 international was not guilty.
The 30-year-old, who had denied the charges, was accused of groping a woman in a nightclub in Yarm and then sexually assaulting another in a taxi.
PARIS Ripping a screaming forehand straight through the tennis textbook, Latvian Jelena Ostapenko blazed into the French Open final with a 7-6(4) 3-6 6-3 win over Swiss Timea Bacsinszky in a battle of the birthday girls on Thursday.