LONDON Brighton fans have called on the soccer authorities to increase efforts to tackle homophobic abuse and have compiled a report to highlight the problem.

The document, produced by the Brighton and Hove Albion Supporters' Club (BHASC) in conjunction with the Gay Football Supporters' Network (GFSN), details incidents of terrace chanting, threats made to supporters and gestures by players.

They say it shows the English second-tier club's fans have been subjected to homophobic abuse by at least 72 percent of opponents, in at least 70 percent of away games and in at least 57 percent of their matches this season.

"Brighton fans have been the subject of "banter" about the city's gay community for as long as many of our fans can remember," Sarah Watts, the BHASC's secretary said in a statement.

"It wouldn't be described as "banter" if the taunts and chants were about skin colour and something would have been done by now to stop it. Brighton & Hove Albion Supporters' Club has spent over 15 years trying to get the authorities to take this regular abuse of one club's fans seriously.

"We would like our fans to be able to go to games with kids or their grandparents and not hear much of the stuff we are subjected to; it's our basic human right."

The report details the abuse directed at the south-coast club's fans on a match-by-match basis and comes a month after former Leeds United player and United States international Robbie Rogers quit the game after coming out as gay, saying it would have been "impossible" to carry on.

Former England under-21 international Justin Fashanu was the first player in Britain to reveal he was gay, in 1990. He committed suicide eight years later, aged 37.

