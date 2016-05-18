LONDON May 18 Chris Hughton has signed a new four-year contract with Brighton & Hove Albion two days after they missed out on promotion to the Premier League.

The 57-year-old has been rewarded for a season in which they were denied automatic promotion on goal difference after finishing third in the Championship before losing 3-1 on aggregate to Sheffield Wednesday in their semi-final playoff.

"Chris thoroughly deserves this new contract after such an outstanding season," chairman Tony Bloom said on Wednesday.

"He has done an exceptional job since he took over as manager."

Hughton, previously in charge of Newcastle United and Norwich City, was named Championship manager of the year for securing Brighton their best finish since being relegated from the top flight in 1982-83.

