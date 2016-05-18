Soccer-French defender Clichy to leave Man City
May 23 Defender Gael Clichy is set to leave Manchester City when his contract expires next month after six years at the Premier League club, the 31-year-old Frenchman said at an event on Tuesday.
LONDON May 18 Chris Hughton has signed a new four-year contract with Brighton & Hove Albion two days after they missed out on promotion to the Premier League.
The 57-year-old has been rewarded for a season in which they were denied automatic promotion on goal difference after finishing third in the Championship before losing 3-1 on aggregate to Sheffield Wednesday in their semi-final playoff.
"Chris thoroughly deserves this new contract after such an outstanding season," chairman Tony Bloom said on Wednesday.
"He has done an exceptional job since he took over as manager."
Hughton, previously in charge of Newcastle United and Norwich City, was named Championship manager of the year for securing Brighton their best finish since being relegated from the top flight in 1982-83.
(Reporting by Neil Robinson, editing by Ed Osmond)
May 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the FIFA U-20 World Cup Group A match on Tuesday Tuesday, May 23 England U-20 1 Guinea U-20 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 England U-20 2 1 1 0 4 1 4 2 Korea Republic U-20 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 3 Guinea U-20 2 0 1 1 1 4 1 4 Argentina U-20 1 0 0 1 0 3 0 Next Fixtures (GMT): Tuesday, May 23 Korea Republic U-20 v Argentina U-20 (1100) Friday, May 26 England