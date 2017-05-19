Sampaoli is no better than sacked Bauza, says Maradona
BUENOS AIRES Diego Maradona criticised the appointment of Jorge Sampaoli as Argentina coach, saying the Copa America winning manager was no better than his disappointing predecessor.
Brighton and Hove Albion have agreed to sign Pascal Gross from German side FC Ingolstadt 04, the newly promoted Premier League club said on Friday.
The 25-year-old midfielder, who has made close to 200 appearances in the top two tiers of German Bundesliga, has signed a four-year contract.
"We are delighted that Pascal has opted to sign for us, amid interest from a number of clubs from the Premier League and across Europe," Brighton manager Chris Hughton said.
"He offers something different to our existing midfielders, as an attacking midfielder in a more advanced position, operating behind the forward line."
Brighton will return to the top-flight after a 34-year absence next season.
(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)
BUENOS AIRES Diego Maradona criticised the appointment of Jorge Sampaoli as Argentina coach, saying the Copa America winning manager was no better than his disappointing predecessor.
LONDON The Goodwood Festival of Speed, one of Britain's most popular motor racing events, will break with tradition this year and use its central feature to celebrate former Formula One supremo Bernie Ecclestone rather than an automotive marque.