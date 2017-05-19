Brighton and Hove Albion have agreed to sign Pascal Gross from German side FC Ingolstadt 04, the newly promoted Premier League club said on Friday.

The 25-year-old midfielder, who has made close to 200 appearances in the top two tiers of German Bundesliga, has signed a four-year contract.

"We are delighted that Pascal has opted to sign for us, amid interest from a number of clubs from the Premier League and across Europe," Brighton manager Chris Hughton said.

"He offers something different to our existing midfielders, as an attacking midfielder in a more advanced position, operating behind the forward line."

Brighton will return to the top-flight after a 34-year absence next season.

