Soccer-Brighton sign defender Suttner on three-year deal

July 13 (Reuters) - Brighton and Hove Albion have signed Austria international defender Markus Suttner from Germany's FC Ingolstadt 04 on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

The 30-year-old left back began his career at Austria Vienna and made more than 250 senior appearances there in eight seasons before moving to Ingolstadt in 2015. He played 31 Bundesliga matches last season but the club were relegated.

"He has a great level of experience internationally, and in the top divisions in both his native Austria and Germany... and that experience will serve us well," Brighton manager Chris Hughton told the club's website.

"He will add competition at the back on the left side of defence, and I'm now looking forward to working with him."

Suttner is Brighton's third signing since gaining promotion as they prepare for their first top flight season after a 34-year absence. (Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru)