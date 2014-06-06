June 6 Former Finland and Liverpool defender Sami Hyypia is returning to England after signing a three-year contract as manager of Championship team Brighton & Hove Albion.

"I am absolutely thrilled by this appointment. Brighton are an ambitious club and I am very pleased to have been given this opportunity," Hyypia told the club's website (www.seagulls.co.uk) on Friday.

"I've held extensive talks with chairman Tony Bloom and chief executive Paul Barber. I have looked at the club from top to bottom and I am very impressed by what I've seen at all levels.

"I've seen the Amex Stadium and the club's new training ground and they are among the best I've seen anywhere in the world," added Hyypia.

"The chairman is ambitious and for me that is absolutely key. I am now looking forward to the challenge ahead and our aim is to take the club forward to the next level."

Hyypia was sacked in April as manager of Bayer Leverkusen, the Bundesliga club he joined in 2009 as a player from Liverpool.

In 10 years at Anfield the defender won the Champions League, UEFA Cup, two FA Cups and two League Cups.

Spaniard Oscar Garcia quit as manager after Brighton lost their Championship playoff semi-final in May to Derby County. (Writing by Steve Tongue, editing by Tony Jimenez)