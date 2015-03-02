LONDON, March 2 Sunderland defender Wes Brown's red card against his former club Manchester United on Saturday has been overturned, the Football Association said on Monday.

Brown was dismissed by referee Roger East after trying to tackle striker Radamel Falcao in the area, although television replays suggested team mate John O'Shea had committed the foul which led to United's penalty.

Sunderland, who lost the Premier League game 2-0, appealed on the grounds of wrongful dismissal.

"An Independent Regulatory Commission has today upheld a claim of wrongful dismissal in relation to Wes Brown," the FA said in a statement.

"Therefore, his one-match suspension has been withdrawn with immediate effect."

Brown will now be eligible for Tuesday's trip to fellow relegation strugglers Hull City.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)