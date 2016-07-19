July 19 Hull City boss Steve Bruce has been interviewed by a three-man Football Association (FA) panel for the England manager's job, according to British media reports.

The post became vacant when Roy Hodgson quit following the team's early exit from Euro 2016. Sunderland manager Sam Allardyce is tipped as the favourite for the job by British media after the club confirmed he was in talks with FA.

United States manager Juergen Klinsmann, Bournemouth's Eddie Howe and former England manager Glenn Hoddle are among those who have also been linked with the job. (Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)