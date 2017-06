June 8 Former Sunderland boss Steve Bruce has been appointed manager of Hull City on a three-year deal, the English Championship (second division) side said on Friday.

The 51-year-old was released by Sunderland in November last year following a poor run of results during which the team won just two of their first 13 Premier League matches.

Former Manchester United defender Bruce has also managed Wigan Athletic and Birmingham City. He replaces Nick Barmby, who was sacked after less than six months at the KC Stadium. (Writing by Mark Pangallo, Editing by Tom Bartlett)