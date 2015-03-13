March 13 Steve Bruce is delighted to have secured a new three-year contract as manager of Premier League club Hull City and is fully committed to taking the club forward, he told a news conference on Friday.

The former Manchester United captain joined Hull in June 2012 and led them to promotion from the Championship (second tier) in his first season.

A year later they finished 16th in the Premier League and reached the FA Cup final, where they lost narrowly to Arsenal after leading 2-0.

This season they lie 15th, five points clear of the relegation places but Egyptian-born owner Assem Allam has caused controversy by wanting to change the club's name to Hull City Tigers.

"I'm delighted because I've enjoyed the last two and a half years," Bruce said. "What we've started here is about trying to establish ourselves as a Premier League club.

"Let's hope we have another two and a half years like we've had." (Reporting By Steve Tongue; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)