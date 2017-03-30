LONDON, March 30 Following are match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of round 30 of the Premier League fixtures on April 1-2 (1500 GMT unless stated):

April 1

Liverpool v Everton (1130)

* Liverpool unbeaten in last 12 games against Everton

* It is the 228th Merseyside derby

* Everton's last win at Anfield was in 1999

* Everton would go fifth with a victory

* Liverpool are leading Premier League scorers (61)

Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur

* Burnley have won nine of 14 home games

* Burnley without a win in their last six games

* Spurs looking for a fourth successive league win

* Tottenham's 59 points is their best Premier League haul after 28 games

* Spurs without a win in last three away games

Chelsea v Crystal Palace

* Chelsea 10 points clear at the top

* Palace have lost all five London derbies this season

* Chelsea have scored first in 22 games this term

* Chelsea's Diego Costa one shy of 50 Premier League goals

* Palace won 2-1 on last league visit to Stamford Bridge

Hull City v West Ham United

* Sides have conceded 110 goals between them this term

* Hull have never lost at home to West Ham in Premier League

* West Ham have lost their last three games

* West Ham signed Robert Snodgrass from Hull in January

* West Ham without leading scorer Michail Antonio

Leicester City v Stoke City

* Leicester aiming for fourth successive league win

* Leicester unbeaten under new manager Craig Shakespeare

* Sides drew 2-2 at Stoke earlier in the season

* Jamie Vardy is Leicester's top scorer with eight goals

* Champions Leicester six points above bottom three

Manchester United v West Bromwich Albion

* United unbeaten in last 18 league games

* West Brom have outrun opponents in 27 of 29 games

* West Brom have conceded in last 13 away games

* United lost two of last three at home to West Brom

* United have third best defensive record in Premier League

Watford v Sunderland

* Sunderland have failed to score in last four games

* Sunderland have gone 11 games without a draw

* Eight of Watford's 33 goals scored in first 15 minutes

* Sunderland top scorer Jermain Defoe never on target against Watford

* Watford have won one of five in Premier League v Sunderland

Southampton v Bournemouth

* Bournemouth have never won at Southampton

* Bournemouth unbeaten in last three league games

* Joshua King has 11 goals for Bournemouth

* Both have 33 points, Bournemouth have played two more

April 2

Swansea City v Middlesbrough (1230)

* 99 goals scored in matches involving Swansea this season

* Boro have conceded 33 goals but scored only 20

* Swansea have lost their last two games

* Sigurdsson involved in more than half of Swansea's goals

* Boro's 3-0 win over Swansea in December was best of season

Arsenal v Manchester City (1500)

* Arsenal have lost one in 19 at home to City in Premier League

* Arsenal have lost four of last five league games

* City looking for first double over Arsenal since 1976

* 27 goals in last seven league games between the sides

* Arsenal bidding for 21st consecutive top-four finish (Compiled by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris/John O'Brien)