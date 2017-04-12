LONDON, April 12 Following are match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of round 33 of the Premier League fixtures on April 15-17 (1500 GMT unless stated):

Tottenham v Bournemouth

Bournemouth have never won at White Hart Lane

Kane expected to start for Spurs who also have Wanyama available in midfield

Spurs have won their past 11 home games, keeping clean sheets in seven

Second-placed Spurs seeking to cut Chelsea's lead to four points

Crystal Palace v Leicester City

Both teams have won five and lost one of their past six games

Captain Morgan a doubt for Leicester

Palace manager Allardyce believes they need one more win to avoid relegation

11th-placed Leicester were 17th when manager Shakespeare took over seven weeks ago

Everton v Burnley

Burnley have not won an away Premier League game all season

Everton have not conceded at home to Burnley in their two previous Premier League games

Burnley won reverse fixture 2-1 and last did the double over Everton in 1959-60

Burnley have received red cards - for Stephen Jordan and Ashley Barnes - in their past two visits to Goodison Park

Stoke City v Hull City

Stoke City have lost their past four Premier League games

Hull have only won once under Saturday's referee, Stuart Attwell - in 2009

Stoke keeper Butland fit again after year out injured

Hull's Huddlestone available after three-match ban and Maguire likely to be fit

Sunderland v West Ham United

Sunderland are 10 points from safety with seven games remaining

West Ham's Noble banned after picking up 10th booking last week; Reid also out

Sunderland without Larsson pending result of red-card appeal

Sunderland have not won at home since beating Watford 1-0 on Dec. 17

Watford v Swansea City

Swansea have lost four and drawn one of their past five games

Watford have won their past two homes games

Brittos banned for Watford after being sent off against West Brom

Watford's Behrami may return but doubts over fitness of Kaboul and Prodl

Southampton v Manchester City (17.30)

City have only picked up eight points out of a possible 18 in past six games

Saints full-back Jeremy Pied fit after seven months out injured

City striker Aguero has scored 10 goals in 10 games

Saints' centre-back pairing of Yoshida and Stephens conceded 10 goals in eight league games they have played together

West Bromwich Albion v Liverpool (Sunday, 13.30)

Liverpool still without Mane, Lallana and Henderson

Liverpool have won four of their past six games

Albion have not scored in three matches; one more would be worst run since 2003 when they were relegated

Albion need six points from six games to post best-ever Premier League points total

Manchester United v Chelsea (Sunday 16.00)

United unbeaten in 21 league games but have lost twice to Chelsea this season

Chelsea manager Conte has no injury worries

United's Smalling, Mata and Young injured but Valencia should be available

United have not beaten Chelsea in nine league games, a run going back to 2013

Monday (20.00)

Middlesbrough v Arsenal

Arsenal have lost their past four away games, their worst run under manager Wenger

Middlesbrough have not a league game in 2017

Game will be refereed by Anthony Taylor, who reported Wenger to FA after they clashed when Arsenal played Burnley

Middlesbrough six points from safety with seven games left

