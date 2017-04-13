Soccer-Wenger says Cup triumph has no bearing on his future
LONDON, May 27 If it does transpire that Arsenal's 2-1 FA Cup final victory over Chelsea was manager Arsene Wenger's final game in charge it will have been a memorable way to sign off.
LONDON, April 13 Following are match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of round 33 of the Premier League fixtures on April 15-17 (1500 GMT unless stated):
Tottenham v Bournemouth
Bournemouth have never won at White Hart Lane
Kane expected to start for Spurs who also have Wanyama available in midfield
Spurs have won their past 11 home games, keeping clean sheets in seven
Second-placed Spurs seeking to cut Chelsea's lead to four points
Crystal Palace v Leicester City
Both teams have won five and lost one of their past six games
Captain Morgan a doubt for Leicester
Palace manager Allardyce believes they need one more win to avoid relegation
11th-placed Leicester were 17th when manager Shakespeare took over seven weeks ago
Everton v Burnley
Burnley have not won an away Premier League game all season
Everton have not conceded at home to Burnley in their two previous Premier League games
Burnley won reverse fixture 2-1 and last did the double over Everton in 1959-60
Burnley have received red cards - for Stephen Jordan and Ashley Barnes - in their past two visits to Goodison Park
Stoke City v Hull City
Stoke City have lost their past four Premier League games
Hull have only won once under Saturday's referee, Stuart Attwell - in 2009
Stoke keeper Butland fit again after year out injured
Hull's Huddlestone available after three-match ban and Maguire likely to be fit
Sunderland v West Ham United
Sunderland are 10 points from safety with seven games remaining
West Ham's Noble banned after picking up 10th booking last week; Reid also out
Sunderland without Larsson pending result of red-card appeal
Sunderland have not won at home since beating Watford 1-0 on Dec. 17
Watford v Swansea City
Swansea have lost four and drawn one of their past five games
Watford have won their past two homes games
Brittos banned for Watford after being sent off against West Brom
Watford's Behrami may return but doubts over fitness of Kaboul and Prodl
Southampton v Manchester City (17.30)
City have only picked up eight points out of a possible 18 in past six games
Saints full-back Jeremy Pied fit after seven months out injured
City striker Aguero has scored 10 goals in 10 games
Saints' centre-back pairing of Yoshida and Stephens conceded 10 goals in eight league games they have played together
West Bromwich Albion v Liverpool (Sunday, 13.30)
Liverpool still without Mane, Lallana and Henderson
Liverpool have won four of their past six games
Albion have not scored in three matches; one more would be worst run since 2003 when they were relegated
Albion need six points from six games to post best-ever Premier League points total
Manchester United v Chelsea (Sunday 16.00)
United unbeaten in 21 league games but have lost twice to Chelsea this season
Chelsea manager Conte has no injury worries
United's Smalling, Mata and Young injured but Valencia should be available
United have not beaten Chelsea in nine league games, a run going back to 2013
Monday (20.00)
Middlesbrough v Arsenal
Arsenal have lost their past four away games, their worst run under manager Wenger
Middlesbrough have not a league game in 2017
Game will be refereed by Anthony Taylor, who reported Wenger to FA after they clashed when Arsenal played Burnley
Middlesbrough six points from safety with seven games left
(Reporting by Neil Robinson; editing by Mark Heinrich)
