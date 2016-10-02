* Arsenal beat Burnley 1-0 with bizarre winner at Turf Moor

* Shot from Oxlade-Chamberlain went in off the arm of Koscielny

* Win moved Arsenal to third in table

* Keane headed against the crossbar for battling Burnley

* Sanchez forced good save from Heaton and also shot wide

* Burnley next travel to Southampton on Oct. 16; Arsenal home to Swansea on Oct. 15

BURNLEY 0 ARSENAL 1

Oct 2 A bizarre last-gasp goal deflected into the net off Laurent Koscielny's hand from a close-range effort by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain gave Arsenal a 1-0 victory at Burnley that moved them up to third in the Premier League on Sunday.

Just when the home side thought they had secured a hard-earned draw, their defence failed to deal with a short corner that swung in from the right. The ball was headed on to substitute Oxlade-Chamberlain, who bundled the ball in off the hand of an oblivious Koscielny near the end of added time.

It was a cruel end for Burnley, who had twice gone close when Sam Vokes headed wide and Michael Keane hit the crossbar. At the other end, Alexis Sanchez forced a good save from Tom Heaton and blasted wide from inside the area.

With Theo Walcott also missing out with one curled effort, the visitors abandoned their patient approach in search of the winner. (Reporting by Neil Robinson; Editing by Clare Fallon)