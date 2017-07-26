Bardsley secures Burnley move from Stoke

(Reuters) - Burnley have signed defender Phil Bardsley from Stoke City on a two-year contract for an undisclosed fee, the Lancashire-based Premier League club said on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old Scotland international returns to Turf Moor where he spent a month on loan in the Championship in 2006.

"I've had different spells and different clubs since then and I'm delighted to be back," Bardsley told the club website.

"It's a club that's going in the right direction with a fantastic manager and a great group of players which I'm looking forward to being part of."

Bardsley has also played for Sunderland and Manchester United and spent the last three seasons at Stoke.