* Burnley at Hull next, Chelsea at home to Swansea

BURNLEY 1 CHELSEA 1

Feb 12 Premier League leaders Chelsea moved 10 points clear at the top on Sunday despite being held by Burnley in an entertaining game played amid flurries of sleet and snow.

Pedro gave Chelsea an early lead from a pass by Victor Moses but the home side fought back well and equalised midway through the first half with a superb curling free kick by Robbie Brady, making his full debut.

Matt Lowton and Andre Gray missed good chances as Burnley sought to maintain their impressive home record, while the defence restricted further opportunities for Antonio Conte's side.

Burnley, promoted last season, moved up one place to 12th. (Reporting by Steve Tongue)