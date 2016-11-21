Burnley have made a "solid" start to the season and are in a much better place than when they last appeared in the Premier League but manager Sean Dyche says his side cannot afford to relax for a minute.

Burnley, who won the Championship in May to earn promotion, are 11th in the league on 14 points from 11 games and could move up to ninth with a win over West Brom later on Monday.

Burnley picked up seven points from their opening 11 games in the 2014/15 season before being relegated in 19th place.

The club delivered a 3-2 home win over Crystal Palace in their last outing and Dyche hoped for more of the same at West Brom, who are just a point and a place behind them.

Burnley have taken one point from their last four away matches, holding Manchester United to a 0-0 draw at the end of October after defeats at Chelsea, Leicester and Southampton.

"I think it's a solid start, at least and with the last performance, it turns into a good start overall," Dyche told the club website.

"It gives us a real good base to build from. But, it's a so-far story, it's not a 'oh well that's it', because we know some of the challenges that are coming our way.

"It changes in the Premier League almost weekly, depending on whether you've had a good result or a bad result."

Dyche said there would be plenty of twists and turns to come in the remaining 27 games of the season.

"The reality is it's a season's work, so we're quite clear minded about not getting too high with the highs and too low with the lows," the 45-year-old said.

