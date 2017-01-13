Britain Football Soccer - Sunderland v Burnley - FA Cup Third Round - The Stadium of Light - 7/1/17 Burnley manager Seans Dyche arrives before the match Reuters / Russell Cheyne Livepic/Files

Burnley manager Sean Dyche said they would not be changing their business plan when it comes to new signings after UEFA reported they were among the 10 most profitable clubs in Europe for 2015.

The Clarets, who have spent only three seasons in the top flight since 1976, had an operating profit of 54 million euros ($57.52 million), the 10th highest on the continent, according to a report published by European soccer's governing body on Thursday.

Burnley's net profit figure of 40 million euros was the fifth highest in Europe, more than Bayern Munich, Porto and Ajax Amsterdam.

Supporters hoping to see profits invested in marquee signings, however, are likely to be disappointed as Dyche said they would continue to be prudent in the transfer market.

"If you look at the expense needed to keep a successful team going and look at the way this club is run, it can deal with year two, three and four (out of the Premier League)," Dyche told the British media on Friday.

"There's a number in the Premier League, only in there for a couple of seasons, who have massive debts. We haven't got that."

Dyche, who joined the Lancashire club in 2012, has led Burnley to two Premier League promotions and one relegation over in the last four seasons.

Burnley will host 10th-placed Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday before shifting focus to their FA Cup third-round replay against Sunderland on Tuesday.

($1 = 0.9389 euros)

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)