* Burnley scored late winner in 2-1 victory over Everton

* Everton suffered only second league defeat of season

* Scott Arfield struck for Burnley in 90th minute

* Sam Vokes cashed in on Stekelenburg error for Burnley opener

* Yannick Bolasie equalised for Toffees in second half

* Burnley visit Man United next, Everton home to West Ham

BURNLEY 2 EVERTON 1

Oct 22 Scott Arfield struck in the 90th minute to earn Burnley an unlikely late, late 2-1 win over Everton at their Turf Moor fortress after the visitors had fought back into the Premier League game on Saturday.

Maarten Stekelenburg, Everton's hero with two penalty saves against Manchester City last week, turned villain with his keeping at fault for Burnley's first goal in the 38th minute quite against the run of the play.

Arfield's low shot should have been dealt with comfortably but the Dutchman parried the ball into the predatory path of Sam Vokes, who tapped home.

Everton, though, hit back strongly after the break as Yannick Bolasie equalised but they ended up suffering only their second defeat of the season when Arfield slid home the rebound after Johann Berg Gudmundsson's shot hit the bar. (Reporting by Ian Chadband, editing by Ed Osmond)