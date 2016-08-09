Aug 9 Burnley have punished 12 supporters following a minor pitch invasion in a match against Preston North End last season, the Premier League side said in a statement on Tuesday.

Fans ran on the pitch after the only goal in last season's Championship match between the Lancashire rivals on April 22 and those identified have been handed a range punishments including stadium bans.

"Football League ground regulations clearly stipulate that crossing onto the trackside during a match is a criminal offence and one that supporters could be arrested for," the club said on their website (www.burnleyfootballclub.com). (Reporting by Ed Dove, editing by Ed Osmond)