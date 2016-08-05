Liverpool left back Jon Flanagan has joined fellow Premier League side Burnley on a season-long loan, the Merseyside club said on Friday.

The 23-year-old, who signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool in March, returned in January from an injury which kept him on the sidelines for 20 months. He made eight appearances for Juergen Klopp's team last season.

"I need to get back to the level I was at and to do that I feel like I need a consistent run of games so I think this is the best opportunity to do that," Flanagan said.

Liverpool begin their new league campaign with a trip to Arsenal on Aug. 14 and Burnley host Swansea City the day before.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)