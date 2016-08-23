The Football Association has charged Burnley striker Andre Gray with misconduct over comments he made on social media in 2012.

"It is alleged the comments were abusive and/or insulting and/or improper and/or brought the game into disrepute," the FA said in a statement on Tuesday.

"It is further alleged these breaches include reference to an 'aggravating factor' namely sexual orientation and/or gender and/or colour and/or race."

Gray, 25, who has until Aug. 31 to respond to the charge, scored his first Premier League goal when promoted Burnley beat Liverpool 2-0 on Saturday.

