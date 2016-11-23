Burnley must recover quickly from Monday's 4-0 defeat by West Bromwich Albion to prepare for Manchester City's visit to Turf Moor this coming weekend, midfielder Johann Gudmundsson said.

Burley, however, can take encouragement from their previous encounters against the top sides in the Premier League, having beaten Liverpool at home, drawn at Manchester United and only lost to Arsenal due to a controversial last-minute goal.

"We need to pick ourselves up. It's a massive game next weekend and hopefully we can get some points from that. This was definitely our worst game of the season," Gudmundsson told the club's website (www.burnleyfootballclub.com).

"It's tough to take but this is football and we have to keep going. We also need to learn from our mistakes. We know what we did wrong and we just need to fix that and hopefully we will be all right next weekend.

"But we have shown against good teams we can play really well, so we will do that next weekend, definitely."

City are third in the table on 27 points, 13 ahead of 12th-placed Burnley after 12 games going into Saturday's encounter.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru)