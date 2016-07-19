July 19 Burnley have signed Iceland international winger Johann Gudmundsson for an undisclosed fee from Charlton Athletic, the promoted Premier League side said in a statement on Tuesday.

Gudmundsson, who had a joint league high 11 assists in the Championship (second-tier) last season, has signed a three-year contract with Burnley, with the club having an the option to extend for an additional year.

The 25-year-old, who was relegated to League One with Charlton last season, is Burnley's first signing of the close season and started every one of his country's games at Euro 2016.

Iceland pulled off the upset of the tournament when they defeated England in the last 16, before being eliminated by hosts France in the quarter-finals.

"Johann... is a quality player who we saw last season playing at Charlton in a tough time and we liked the quality he showed," Burnley manager Sean Dyche told the club's website. (www.burnleyfootballclub.com)

"It helps to see a player in the European Championship with that kind of company and he did well there so it was one we all agreed would be a good acquisition for the club and we look forward to working with him going forward." (Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)