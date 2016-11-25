Nov 25 Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany is set for yet another spell on the sidelines after sustaining knee ligament damage, his manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday.

"It is a ligament problem. He will be four to six weeks out," Guardiola told reporters.

British media reported that there remains a firm desire from the defender and Guardiola to try to re-establish him in the first-team and the former Barcelona manager has decided to give Kompany until the end of the season to prove his fitness.

Striker Sergio Aguero is a doubt for Saturday's trip to Burnley after sustaining a foot problem in Wednesday's Champions League draw with German side Borussia Moenchengladbach. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)