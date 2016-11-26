* Manchester City beat Burnley 2-1

* Dean Marney put Burnley ahead after 14 minutes with fine volley

* Sergio Aguero equalised from close range

* Argentine striker grabbed his second early in second half

* Burnley visit Stoke next, Man City host Chelsea

BURNLEY 1 MANCHESTER CITY 2

Nov 26 Sergio Aguero struck twice as Manchester City came from behind to beat Burnley 2-1 at Turf Moor in the Premier League on Saturday.

Aguero scored the winner in the 60th minute when he fired home at the far post for his 33rd goal in his last 34 games having equalised in the 37th minute when he beat Burnley's stand-in keeper Paul Robinson from close range.

Dean Marney had opened the scoring for Burnley in the 14th minute with a stunning 20-metre volley from Nicolas Otamendi's headed clearance.

City moved top of the table on 30 points, two ahead of Chelsea who travel to the Etihad Stadium next Saturday. Burnley remained in mid-table on 14 points.

"(Aguero) played really well and moved really well. He had a really good game," City manager Pep Guardiola told reporters.

"From the beginning he was ready, his body language was very good. Of course he has the quality to score amazing goals, but we need him in the box."

Sean Dyche's Burnley side have troubled the division's top sides at home this season and the visitors' defence - without injured captain Vincent Kompany and John Stones - struggled to deal with their direct play early on.

Marney volleyed home his first goal since 2009 but City began to get more possession and Yaya Toure clipped the post with a powerful effort before Aguero equalised after the hosts failed to clear a corner.

The Argentine striker added his 10th of the season - and his 27th Premier League goal of 2016 - when he was picked out by Fernandinho at the back post and City weathered late Burnley pressure to come through another testing examination.

(Reporting by Ed Dove, Editing by Ed Osmond)