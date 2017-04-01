Britain Soccer Football - Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League - Turf Moor - 1/4/17 Tottenham's Toby Alderweireld celebrates after Tottenham's Eric Dier (not pictured) scored their first goal Reuters / Anthony Devlin Livepic

Eric Dier and Son Heung-min scored second-half goals to give Tottenham Hotspur a hard-earned win at Burnley's Turf Moor fortress and breathe new life into their pursuit of Premier League leaders Chelsea.

Dier struck his first league goal since December 2015 after 66 minutes to set Spurs on their way before South Korean international Son sealed the win 11 minutes later.

The crucial victory came on what had looked as if it might be a miserable afternoon for the Londoners after they lost midfielder Harry Winks to what appeared a serious ankle injury.

Dele Alli had enjoyed Spurs' best chance in the first half but skied a glaring opportunity and when they lost Victor Wanyama and Winks, who was carried off on a stretcher, before the interval, a win -- Harry Kane missing -- looked unlikely.

But after Dier had fired high past Tom Heaton after a well-worked corner and Son slotted home a cross from Alli, Spurs could celebrate moving to within seven points of the leaders.

