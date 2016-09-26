* First top-flight meeting between the clubs

* Burnley prevail 2-0 with headers by Hendrick, Keane

* Second league win lifts Burnley into mid-table

* Watford fail to sustain form that beat Manchester United

* Burnley host Arsenal next, Watford welcome Bournemouth

BURNLEY 2 WATFORD 0

LONDON, Sept 26 Burnley struck either side of halftime through Jeff Hendrick and Michael Keane to claim a 2-0 Premier League home win over Watford in the first top-flight meeting of the two clubs on Monday.

Forward Hendrick broke the deadlock before defender Keane wrapped up the victory to lift the Clarets into 13th spot where they joined five clubs on seven points from six games, including 11th-placed Watford who they trail on goal difference.

Steven Defour laid on both goals with Hendrick heading home his corner in the 38th minute and Keane rising to nod in the winger's left wing cross five minutes into the second half.

Watford were aiming for a third straight league win but could not find the form that helped them comfortably beat Manchester United 3-1 and West Ham United 4-2. (Reporting by Rex Gowar; Editing by Ken Ferris)