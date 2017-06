Britain Soccer Football - Burnley v West Bromwich Albion - Premier League - Turf Moor - 6/5/17 Burnley's Sam Vokes celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates Reuters / Phil Noble Livepic

Britain Soccer Football - Burnley v West Bromwich Albion - Premier League - Turf Moor - 6/5/17 Burnley's Sam Vokes in action with West Bromwich Albion's Claudio Yacob, Craig Dawson and Gareth McAuley Action Images via Reuters / Ed Sykes Livepic

Britain Soccer Football - Burnley v West Bromwich Albion - Premier League - Turf Moor - 6/5/17 Burnley manager Sean Dyche applauds fans after the match Action Images via Reuters / Ed Sykes Livepic

Britain Soccer Football - Burnley v West Bromwich Albion - Premier League - Turf Moor - 6/5/17 Young Burnley fan wearing the gloves of Burnley's Tom Heaton Action Images via Reuters / Ed Sykes Livepic

Britain Soccer Football - Burnley v West Bromwich Albion - Premier League - Turf Moor - 6/5/17 Burnley's Sam Vokes celebrates after the match Action Images via Reuters / Ed Sykes Livepic

Burnley edged a point closer to Premier League survival as Sam Vokes scored a late equaliser in a 2-2 draw at home to West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

Vokes had given Burnley the lead in the 56th minute but West Brom hit back with goals by Salomon Rondon and Craig Dawson.

With five minutes remaining Vokes looped a header over Ben Foster who found himself out of position.

Burnley need one point from two games to be mathematically assured of a second successive top-flight season.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)