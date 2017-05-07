Sampaoli is no better than sacked Bauza, says Maradona
BUENOS AIRES Diego Maradona criticised the appointment of Jorge Sampaoli as Argentina coach, saying the Copa America winning manager was no better than his disappointing predecessor.
Burnley edged a point closer to Premier League survival as Sam Vokes scored a late equaliser in a 2-2 draw at home to West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.
Vokes had given Burnley the lead in the 56th minute but West Brom hit back with goals by Salomon Rondon and Craig Dawson.
With five minutes remaining Vokes looped a header over Ben Foster who found himself out of position.
Burnley need one point from two games to be mathematically assured of a second successive top-flight season.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)
LONDON Cricket South Africa launched its new T20 Global League in London on Monday, announcing the host cities and owners of the eight teams ahead of the player draft on Aug. 19.