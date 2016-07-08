July 8 Burnley striker Ashley Barnes has signed a three-year contract extension to 2019, the newly-promoted Premier League club said on Friday.

The 26-year-old, who joined the club in January 2014, suffered a cruciate knee injury in May but made eight league appearances last season for the Championship-winning club.

"It's great to have it signed, sealed and delivered. It's come around quite quickly over the summer so it's good to get it done. The main thing for me is getting back fit," Barnes told the club's website (www.burnleyfootballclub.com).

"This year it's now up to me to crack on and hopefully cement a spot in the team. You want to try and progress to help the team in any way possible and I'm hoping that I can do that again in the Premier League."

Burnley open their 2016-17 league season against Swansea City at Turf Moor on Aug. 13. (Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru; editing by Ken Ferris)