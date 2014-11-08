LONDON Nov 8 Burnley manager Sean Dyche has demanded his side do not get carried away after they won their first Premier League game, at the 11th attempt, with a 1-0 victory against Hull City on Saturday.

Ashley Barnes' second-half goal proved the difference as hosts Burnley, who before Saturday were the only professional English club without a win this season, tasted victory for the first time since winning promotion.

"We've been waiting for that win and we knew it would come despite others questioning whether it would," Dyche told Sky Sports.

"But I must make it clear we are aware that it is just one win. The story has been a big win from outside of us; 'will they win? What game will it come from? How many numbers of games it will take?'.

"It's one win and we need a lot more than one win but you've got to start somewhere and it's good to start today."

Burley were promoted to the Premier League after finishing second in the Championship (second tier) last season but have struggled with the step-up in class between the two divisions.

Before Saturday's victory, a return of four points from 10 games was not a true reflection of his side, Dyche said.

"We've given good performances this season in a lot of the games and it hasn't gone our way and today overall I think we deserved it," he added

"We made our luck last year and it's important that we do that this year. It's an unforgiving league, make no mistake and we've learnt that already.

"We had a chat with the players in the week and I believe they are learning and I believe they are improving. I thought some of the quality of our football was excellent. I thought we were very, very good and we have been in numerous other games."

After the international break Burnley travel to Stoke City on Saturday Nov. 22.