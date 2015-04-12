Relegation threatened Burnley fell to a 1-0 defeat at home to in-form Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday but while manager Sean Dyche believes his side can survive, they will need to discover a greater threat in attack.

The East Lancashire club, who have by far the lowest budget in the top flight, kept it tight and disciplined at Turf Moor but created few chances, rarely threatening to end Arsenal's winning streak, which is now extended to eight games.

"It is those real cutting edge moments of quality and that is where sometimes we haven't delivered that final cross, final pass or final finish," Dyche told the BBC.

"We have to change that of course, but we have shown in the past we can change that. So it is important that we believe in what we are doing," he added.

The Arsenal game concluded their fixtures against what Dyche calls the 'Super Powers' of the league and they now have six matches against teams they will believe they can pick up points.

Three of those games are 'six pointers' against other teams trying to avoid the drop -- Leicester City, Hull City and Aston Villa.

"We have six big games coming, they are massive, for the players and the club. We will be ready, make no mistake," said Dyche.

But to get results, even against more modest opponents, Burnley will need to find a way to turn all their high pressing and relentless effort into goals.

Strikers Danny Ings and Sam Vokes, who scored 33 between them in last year's promotion campaign from the Championship, have found it much harder this year with Ings managing nine goals and Vokes, who missed the first half of the season with injury, yet to score.

At their best, Burnley have been effective down the flanks, but wide men George Boyd and Ashley Barnes, were forced by Arsenal to spend more time chasing the ball than threatening goal.

"We are creating, we believe it will come, it has done in previous spells in the season," said Dyche.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger was certainly impressed by Dyche's ability to get the best out of his players.

"They are fantastically well organised and I really think you have to congratulate the manager of this team, his quality," said the Frenchman.

"It will be a shame if Burnley go down."

(Reporting By Simon Evans; editing by Martyn Herman)