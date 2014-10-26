LONDON Oct 26 A third home defeat at this early stage of the season, all by three goals to one, confirmed the suspicion that promoted Burnley lack the quality required to stay in the Premier League.

They briefly troubled Sunday's opponents Everton, drawing level at 1-1 but falling behind again before halftime and failing thereafter to threaten the visitors, who sealed victory with Samuel Eto'o's second goal.

Like his first, it had the touch of quality that Burnley lack.

As in their previous sojourn at the highest level, five years ago, Burnley have decided not to risk any financial problems in the long term by over-investing.

Following promotion from the Championship (second tier), they were among the lowest spenders in the close season, with George Boyd, who cost three million pounds ($4.83 million) from Hull City, the most expensive recruit.

Last season strikers Danny Ings and Sam Vokes scored 41 league goals between them but Welsh international Vokes suffered a serious knee injury last March.

He has not played this season and Ings's goal against Everton was his first of the new campaign.

After losing the opening game 3-1 at home to Chelsea, Burnley went six matches in all competitions without scoring and now have only five goals from their nine league games.

With four points and no win, they will be bottom of the table if Queens Park Rangers take even one point from Monday's home game with Aston Villa.

Manager Sean Dyche remains one of life's optimists but unlike the previous Premier League campaign, Burnley have not managed any morale-boosting victories like the early one over then champions Manchester United.

That was followed by three more home wins in succession but even then they finished the season six points short of safety.

"We have to keep looking at the positive side of our game," Dyche told Sky Sports after Sunday's defeat.

"The endeavour, the belief in the team, the tactical understanding is improving every week and I think we showed that particularly in the first half.

"We're not naive, we know this is a really tough challenge in a tough league."

Everton just made it even harder, and an away game with Arsenal is next.

($1 = 0.6216 British Pounds) (Editing by Rex Gowar)