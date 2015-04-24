April 24 Manager Sean Dyche has called on
supporters of bottom-of-the-table Burnley to lift the team away
from the Premier League relegation places on a special day at
home to fellow-strugglers Leicester City this weekend.
Before Saturday's match the club are celebrating "The Best
of Burnley" with live music and entertainment, supported by more
than 40 businesses and organisations from the Lancashire town.
Promoted last season, Dyche's side have been among the
favourites all season to go straight back down.
They have scored only one goal in seven games -- the one
that beat champions Manchester City -- but the bottom positions
are so tight that five teams are separated by only three points.
If Burnley (26 points) can beat Leicester (28), they could
leap out of the bottom three, should Queens Park Rangers (26)
and Hull City (28) also lose on Saturday.
Sunderland (29) are also vulnerable and even FA Cup
finalists Aston Villa (32) are not safe, with five matches to
play.
"The fans have been fantastic all season and I don't use my
words lightly," Dyche told the club's website
(www.burnleyfootballclub.com).
"It's important the fans play their part. All I can ask is
that they continue to give us that all the way through the rest
of this season and beyond."
Premier League relegation battle:
Standings P W D L F A Pts
15 Aston Villa 33 8 8 17 24 45 32
16 Sunderland 32 5 14 13 25 48 29
17 Hull City 32 6 10 16 29 45 28
-------------------------
18 Leicester City 32 7 7 18 34 51 28
19 Queens Park Rangers 33 7 5 21 38 59 26
20 Burnley 33 5 11 17 26 51 26
