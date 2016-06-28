Burnley goalkeeper Paul Robinson has signed a one-year contract extension to June 2017, the Premier League club said on its website on Monday.

The 36-year-old joined the club in January but failed to make a first team appearance for the Championship-winning side, with manager Sean Dyche instead opting to start England international Tom Heaton.

"We are delighted to have Paul back on board," Dyche told the club's website (burnleyfootballclub.com).

"He continues to work hard at his profession and his wealth of experience is hugely beneficial to the team and, in particular, the goalkeeping department."

The former Leeds United, Tottenham Hotspur and Blackburn Rovers keeper also has 41 caps for England.

