Soccer-Leicester duo Morgan, Slimani to miss Arsenal trip
April 24 Leicester City captain Wes Morgan and striker Islam Slimani will miss Wednesday's Premier League trip to Arsenal due to injury, manager Craig Shakespeare has said.
LONDON Aug 15 Promoted Burnley have bought Ireland defender Stephen Ward from Championship side Wolverhampton Wanderers, the Premier League club announced on Friday.
The 28-year-old, who played for his country at the 2012 European Championship, signed a three-year contract after moving to Turf Moor for an undisclosed fee.
"I've had eight years at Wolves and I was on loan at Brighton last year but to start a new chapter in my career is great," Ward told the club website (www.burnleyfootballclub.com).
"I don't think I could have picked a better place than Turf Moor and obviously to come to the Premier League is a massive pull as well."
Burnley host Chelsea in their opening league game of the season on Monday. (Reporting by Tom Hayward, editing by Tony Jimenez)
April 24 Leicester City captain Wes Morgan and striker Islam Slimani will miss Wednesday's Premier League trip to Arsenal due to injury, manager Craig Shakespeare has said.
LONDON, April 24 Tottenham Hotspur's Premier League title aspirations face a severe test on Wednesday against a Crystal Palace side who manager Sam Allardyce says currently feel unbeatable.