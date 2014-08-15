LONDON Aug 15 Promoted Burnley have bought Ireland defender Stephen Ward from Championship side Wolverhampton Wanderers, the Premier League club announced on Friday.

The 28-year-old, who played for his country at the 2012 European Championship, signed a three-year contract after moving to Turf Moor for an undisclosed fee.

"I've had eight years at Wolves and I was on loan at Brighton last year but to start a new chapter in my career is great," Ward told the club website (www.burnleyfootballclub.com).

"I don't think I could have picked a better place than Turf Moor and obviously to come to the Premier League is a massive pull as well."

Burnley host Chelsea in their opening league game of the season on Monday. (Reporting by Tom Hayward, editing by Tony Jimenez)