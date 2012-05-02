LONDON May 2 Former England defender Sol
Campbell announced his retirement as a player on Wednesday
bringing down the curtain on a career that spanned five clubs
over two decades and included one of the most acrimonious
transfers of recent years.
The strong central defender, 37, made 646 appearances for
five different clubs between 1992 and 2011, as well as playing
73 times for England and taking part in three World Cups and
three European Championships.
He made his professional debut as an 18-year-old for
Tottenham Hotspur where he was revered as the team's captain and
outstanding player for 10 years before signing for north London
rivals Arsenal -- a move that provoked fury among Spurs fans.
However, he enjoyed considerable success with Arsenal,
winning two league titles and two FA Cups as well as scoring in
the 2006 Champions League final which Arsenal lost to Barcelona.
He was a member of the Gunners 'Invincibles' side that went
through the 2003-4 Premier League season unbeaten, and he also
played for Notts County, Portsmouth, where he captained the side
to their 2008 FA Cup victory, and Newcastle United.
His final game was for Newcastle in March 2011.
