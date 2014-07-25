LONDON, July 25 Crystal Palace have bolstered their attacking options with the signing of forward Fraizer Campbell from relegated Cardiff City.

"The 26-year-old has penned a three year contract at Selhurst Park after agreeing to join the Eagles from Championship side Cardiff City," the Premier League club said in a statement on their website (www.cpfc.co.uk).

The one-time England international scored nine goals in all competitions last season but was unable to save Cardiff from relegation after one season in the Premier League.

He becomes Palace's second permanent close-season signing following the acquisition of goalkeeper Chris Kettings from Championship (second tier) side Blackpool.

